Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Performs agility drills, sprints
Encarnacion (oblique) performed agility drills and ran sprints in the outfield Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Although he has yet to resume swinging a bat, Encarnacion's activity is a positive sign that his oblique strain will not prevent him from returning to action by the end of the regular season. The 36-year-old reported feeling strong days after suffering the injury, though the Yankees are certain to exercise caution in order to have him at full strength in the postseason.
More News
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Won't swing any time soon•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Expects to be back by season's end•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Timeline uncertain•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Not starting Friday•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Exits with strained oblique•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: May have injured wrist•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...