Encarnacion (oblique) performed agility drills and ran sprints in the outfield Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Although he has yet to resume swinging a bat, Encarnacion's activity is a positive sign that his oblique strain will not prevent him from returning to action by the end of the regular season. The 36-year-old reported feeling strong days after suffering the injury, though the Yankees are certain to exercise caution in order to have him at full strength in the postseason.

