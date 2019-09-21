Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: 'Possibly' playing against Rays
Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Encarnacion (oblique) is expected to play by the series in Texas next weekend and could possibly play in Tampa Bay, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Boone indicated Friday that Encarnacion would be back when the team goes on the road next week, and he provided further clarification Saturday. New York only plays two games in Tampa Bay from Monday through Thursday and Encarnacion sounds iffy for that short series, but he should get 10 at-bats or so next week, and that should be plenty for the veteran to shake the rust before the postseason gets underway.
More News
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Due back next week•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Performs agility drills, sprints•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Won't swing any time soon•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Expects to be back by season's end•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Timeline uncertain•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Not starting Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...