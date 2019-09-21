Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Encarnacion (oblique) is expected to play by the series in Texas next weekend and could possibly play in Tampa Bay, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone indicated Friday that Encarnacion would be back when the team goes on the road next week, and he provided further clarification Saturday. New York only plays two games in Tampa Bay from Monday through Thursday and Encarnacion sounds iffy for that short series, but he should get 10 at-bats or so next week, and that should be plenty for the veteran to shake the rust before the postseason gets underway.