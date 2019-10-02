Play

Encarnacion (oblique) says he's ready to play Friday in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Twins, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion hasn't played since Sept. 12, but it sounds like he won't be missing any more time. The Yankees have yet to officially announce their ALDS roster, but it sounds quite likely that Encarnacion will be on it.

