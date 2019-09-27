Play

Encarnacion (oblique) isn't in Friday's starting lineup against the Rangers, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Encarnacion was expected to return to the starting nine Friday, but the Yankees will hold him out for at least one more day. The slugger will still have two more chances to see at-bats over the weekend before the postseason begins. He hasn't taken the field since Sept. 12 due to a left oblique strain.

