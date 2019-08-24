Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Resumes baseball activities
Encarnacion (wrist) has resumed baseball activities, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Manager Aaron Boone did not go into detail regarding Encarnacion's activities, but it's good to hear the veteran slugger has been cleared for some baseball-related work. As of Monday, Encarnacion was still considered "weeks" away from a return after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist earlier this month. Perhaps he'll get into some rehab games during the first week of September before returning to the big-league club.
More News
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Hoping to return in three weeks•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Out with fractured wrist•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: X-rays negative on hand•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Crushes 30th homer•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Clubs grand slam•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...