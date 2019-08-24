Encarnacion (wrist) has resumed baseball activities, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Manager Aaron Boone did not go into detail regarding Encarnacion's activities, but it's good to hear the veteran slugger has been cleared for some baseball-related work. As of Monday, Encarnacion was still considered "weeks" away from a return after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist earlier this month. Perhaps he'll get into some rehab games during the first week of September before returning to the big-league club.

