Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Returns from wrist injury
Encarnacion (wrist) was activated from the injured list Tuesday and will bat fifth as the designated hitter against Texas.
Encarnacion will wind up missing a month with a hairline fracture in his right wrist. He'll look to get back into the same form he was showing immediately prior to the injury, when he'd hit .345/.424/.569 over his last 14 games.
More News
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Delivers base hit in rehab start•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Could return during homestand•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Advancing toward live pitching•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Yet to resume baseball activities•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...