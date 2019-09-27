Encarnacion (oblique) is expected to start Friday and play all three games this weekend against the Rangers, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Encarnacion went down with the left oblique strain Sept. 12 and is set to make his return to the lineup after being sidelined for two weeks. Manager Aaron Boone said he primarily expects the veteran slugger to serve as the designated hitter and bat in the middle of the lineup for the playoffs.