Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Takes batting practice Tuesday
Encarnacion (oblique) participated in batting practice Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion is on the road with the Yankees for their two-game series against the Rays. He is not in Tuesday's lineup, but Encarnacion could play Wednesday, though a more likely scenario has him returning Friday in order to take advantage of an off day Thursday. The veteran slugger has not played since suffering a Grade 1 oblique strain Sept. 12.
More News
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: 'Possibly' playing against Rays•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Due back next week•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Performs agility drills, sprints•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Won't swing any time soon•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Expects to be back by season's end•
-
Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Timeline uncertain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...