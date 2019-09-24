Encarnacion (oblique) participated in batting practice Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion is on the road with the Yankees for their two-game series against the Rays. He is not in Tuesday's lineup, but Encarnacion could play Wednesday, though a more likely scenario has him returning Friday in order to take advantage of an off day Thursday. The veteran slugger has not played since suffering a Grade 1 oblique strain Sept. 12.

