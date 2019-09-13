Play

Encarnacion was diagnosed with a minor internal oblique strain Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

It's good news for the Yankees that Encarnacion's strain is considered minor, but there's still no guarantee that he'll be back before the end of the regular season. Mike Ford could benefit from additional at-bats as the designated hitter in his absence, though the Yankees could also start Luke Voit at that position and move DJ LeMahieu to first base, as they'll do Friday against the Blue Jays.

