Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Traded to Yankees

Encarnacion (back) was acquired by the Yankees from the Mariners on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Encarnacion was out of the lineup the last two games as a precaution due to a minor back issue, and it now appears he's already played his last game with Seattle. The veteran slugger has a .241/.356/.531 slash line and his 21 home runs lead the American League. Aaron Judge (oblique) and Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) are both nearing their returns from the injured list, so it should be interesting to see how playing time is divvied out between first base and designated hitter once they return, especially with Luke Voit also in the mix.