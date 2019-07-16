Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: Two-homer night in loss
Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.
His two-run shot in the eighth inning appeared to have given the Yankees the win, until Travis d'Arnaud hit his third homer of the night off Aroldis Chapman to flip the script. Encarnacion has been struggling so far in pinstripes, but Monday's performance might be a sign the streaky slugger is about to go on a tear.
