Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion: X-rays negative on hand
Encarnacion was hit on the right hand by a pitch in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, but X-rays were negative, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
He was plunked by an 87-mph slider from Josh Smith, and will get a CT scan in between games. Encarnacion will probably not be in the lineup for Game 2 against Boston, but should be considered day-to-day for now.
