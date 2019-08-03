Encarnacion was hit on the right hand by a pitch in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, but X-rays were negative, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

He was plunked by an 87-mph slider from Josh Smith, and will get a CT scan in between games. Encarnacion will probably not be in the lineup for Game 2 against Boston, but should be considered day-to-day for now.