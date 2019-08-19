Encarnacion (wrist) has yet to resume baseball activities and remains weeks away from a return, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.

Encarnacion indicated that he is "feeling better" but has not progressed in his recovery from a fractured wrist as quickly as originally hoped. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 3 after being hit by a pitch in a game against the Red Sox the previous day. His timeline for rejoining the Yankees was originally set at 3-5 weeks, but Encarnacion is now likely looking at a mid-September return, at best.