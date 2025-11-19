The Yankees selected Rodriguez-Cruz's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Rodriguez-Cruz reached Triple-A at the very end of the 2025 season after beginning the year at High-A Hudson Valley. He finished the season with a 2.51 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 176:57 K:BB through 150.1 innings across three different affiliates. The 22-year-old righty will most likely return to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the 2026 campaign, though he will be a candidate to make his MLB debut at some point next year if he continues to dominate against minor-league hitters.