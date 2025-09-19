Rodriguez-Cruz will be promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodriguez-Cruz earned the late-season promotion after posting a 2.42 ERA and 173:57 K:BB over 145 innings between High-A Hudson Valley and Somerset. Acquired from the Red Sox last offseason in the Carlos Narvaez trade, Rodriguez-Cruz leads all minor leaguers with his 173 strikeouts.