Rodriguez-Cruz has a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 51:15 K:BB in 45.1 innings through eight starts for Double-A Somerset.

Rodriguez-Cruz has been a prospect of note since his time in Boston's system -- he was traded to the Yankees this past offseason for Carlos Narvaez -- but this has certainly been a breakout season for the 6-foot-3 righty. He was promoted to Double-A on July 11 after stifling High-A hitters to the tune of a 2.26 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 83.2 innings. Rodriguez-Cruz has a full arsenal of quality pitches, led by his sinker and sweeper, and his 8.1 percent walk rate at Double-A is the best mark of his career. He has also logged 129 innings this year -- almost 40 more than his prior career high of 89.2 innings in 2024.