The Red Sox traded Rodriguez-Cruz to the Yankees on Wednesday in exchange for Carlos Narvaez, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Over 20 games (19 starts) between Single-A and High-A in 2024, Rodriguez-Cruz turned in a 2.84 ERA and 1.19 WHIP alongside a 99:39 K:BB over 85.2 innings. The 21-year-old right-hander will likely remain in High-A with his new organization and have his sights set on a promotion to Double-A Somerset.