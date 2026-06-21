Yankees' Elmer Rodriguez: Recalled ahead of start

The Yankees recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Reds in New York.

Rodriguez is expected to make just one start for the big club before heading back to Triple-A, as manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that he simply wanted to build in an extra day of rest for the other members of the rotation. The 22-year-old righty will be making his fourth appearance of the season for New York after turning in a 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 6:9 K:BB in 13 innings over his first three big-league starts.