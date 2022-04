Inciarte was placed on the COVID-19 injured list for an unspecified reason Saturday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

It's not yet clear whether Inciarte has tested positive for COVID-19 or when he'll be able to rejoin the team. After missing out on an Opening Day roster spot, the 31-year-old is slashing .295/.380/.455 with two homers, a double, nine RBI, four runs and two stolen bases at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year.