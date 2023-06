Urena is on the 7-day injured list in the Florida Complex League with an undisclosed injury, Baseball America reports.

The 18-year-old catcher hit .226/.351/.581 with three home runs and a 16.2 percent strikeout rate last year in 11 games in the Dominican Summer League. He has barely played in pro ball, but Urena's .355 ISO last year makes him someone to track in deeper dynasty leagues.