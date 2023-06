Tejeda is slashing .343/.571/.629 with three home runs and 10 steals through 12 games in the Florida Complex League.

The 18-year-old has split time between second base and third base with zero starts at shortstop after seeing the majority of his work there in the Dominican Summer League last year. As he did in the DSL, Tejeda is walking (32.1 BB%) almost twice as much as he is striking out (16.1 K%), yet he is still getting to significant power (.286 ISO) despite this extreme patience.