Tejeda (undisclosed) went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in his season debut for Single-A Tampa on Tuesday after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

While playing for Tampa in 2024, the 20-year-old infielder sustained an unspecified season-ending injury July 5 and didn't make his 2025 debut in affiliated ball until exactly one year later, when he kicked off a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. Tejeda was cleared to rejoin the Tampa lineup this week after he slashed .296/.406/.407 with two stolen bases in nine games for the FCL club. He should quickly settle back into an everyday role for Tampa now that he's healthy again.