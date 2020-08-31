Kratz could be designated for assignment by the Yankees when No. 2 backstop Kyle Higashioka returns from the injured list, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

The Yankees are in a difficult position with Kratz, who was summoned from the team's alternate training site and added to the 40-man roster Aug. 8. With the team already facing a roster crunch, they would likely be inclined to designate Kratz for assignment when Higashioka returns unless they choose to carry three catchers on the big-league squad. Kratz has performed well while filling in for Higashioka, collecting six hits in 20 at-bats including a pair of doubles.