Kratz signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Saturday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Kratz appeared in four games for the Yankees back in 2017. The 38-year-old is nearing the end of his big-league career, if he hasn't reached it already. He's hit .102/.170/.204 in 21 games for the Giants and Rays this season, good for a wRC+ of 0. He'll serve as organizational depth in New York.

