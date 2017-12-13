Kratz re-signed with the Yankees on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Kratz opted for free agency after declining an outright assignment from the Yankees at the start of November, but will now rejoin the team for the 2018 campaign. He only took part in four games at the big league level this past season with New York, instead spending the majority of the year in Triple-A. The veteran catcher will likely provide depth in the minors once again after re-upping to a new deal, which should restrict his fantasy impact.