Yankees' Erik Kratz: Remains in New York
Kratz re-signed with the Yankees on a minor-league deal Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The veteran didn't make his MLB debut until after his 30th birthday but has since gone on to receive big-league at-bats in 10 straight seasons. He doesn't offer much at the plate, hitting .194/.229/.312 over the last six seasons. He'll likely serve as little more than organizational depth this season.
