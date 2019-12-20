Play

Kratz re-signed with the Yankees on a minor-league deal Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The veteran didn't make his MLB debut until after his 30th birthday but has since gone on to receive big-league at-bats in 10 straight seasons. He doesn't offer much at the plate, hitting .194/.229/.312 over the last six seasons. He'll likely serve as little more than organizational depth this season.

