Kratz started behind the plate in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles and went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI.

With Gary Sanchez catching the earlier contest, Kratz was called upon to make his first start since Aug. 30 in the nightcap. The veteran responded by accounting for half of the team's hits in the loss and driving in a pair of runs on a fourth-inning single. Kratz has done well when given an opportunity to play this season, slashing .348/.375/.435 with two doubles and three RBI.