Yankees' Erik Swanson: Lands on disabled list
Swanson was placed on the 7-day DL with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, DJ Eberle of the Times Leader reports.
At this point, there has been no word on what sort of injury Swanson is dealing with, so it's difficult to gauge when the 24-year-old will be back in action. Prior to landing on the DL, Swanson had posted a 5.11 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 24.2 innings for the RailRiders this season.
