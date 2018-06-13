Yankees' Erik Swanson: Missing bats at Triple-A
Swanson has a 5.11 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB in 24.2 innings since being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
That ERA isn't very pretty, but his 3.81 FIP and 2.83 xFIP are better indicators of how well he has pitched. His 23.3 K-BB% is outstanding for a starting pitcher, and while he hasn't dominated to the extent he did at Double-A earlier this year (0.44 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 26.9 K-BB% in 40.2 innings), he still seems to be inching closer to making his big-league debut sometime this season. He has a 92-94 mph fastball, a quality changeup and a much improved curveball, giving him a chance to make it as a mid-rotation starter.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.