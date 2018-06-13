Yankees' Erik Swanson: Missing bats at Triple-A

Swanson has a 5.11 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB in 24.2 innings since being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

That ERA isn't very pretty, but his 3.81 FIP and 2.83 xFIP are better indicators of how well he has pitched. His 23.3 K-BB% is outstanding for a starting pitcher, and while he hasn't dominated to the extent he did at Double-A earlier this year (0.44 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 26.9 K-BB% in 40.2 innings), he still seems to be inching closer to making his big-league debut sometime this season. He has a 92-94 mph fastball, a quality changeup and a much improved curveball, giving him a chance to make it as a mid-rotation starter.