Martinez signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Martinez spent the entire 2025 campaign with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, where he slashed .255/.357/.388 with 40 RBI and 40 runs scored across 311 plate appearances. He'll have the opportunity to battle for a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster during the spring, but he's likely destined to begin the new season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.