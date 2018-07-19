Yankees' Estevan Florial: Activated from DL
Florial (wrist) was reinstated from the minor-league disabled list Thursday, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
Florial will return to action with High-A Tampa after suffering a hamate bone injury in his right wrist in the middle of May. Over nine rehab contests with the organization's Rookie-League Gulf Coast affiliate, Florial went 17-for-31 (.548 average) with three home runs, eight RBI and five stolen bases. More importantly, he didn't experience any problems and will resume his 2018 campaign in the Florida State League in the coming days.
