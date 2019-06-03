Florial (wrist) has been activated from the 7-day injured list and will join High-A Tampa.

Florial has been sidelined since fracturing his wrist running into an outfield wall in spring training, but he's been cleared to return and will report to the Tarpons. The 21-year-old is an intriguing prospect, and hit .355 with one homer and four RBI in 13 games during spring training, but he's struggled to stay on the field, as wrist problems also limited him to 84 minor-league games last season. Now healthy, he'll look to improve on the .255/.354/.361 slash line he posted over 75 High-A games last year.