Florial (not injury related) has arrived at camp and is eligible to join the team for workouts, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Florial dealt with visa issues to begin spring training, but he recently arrived at the team's spring training facility and cleared intake testing. The 23-year-old took batting practice Tuesday and should be available in camp going forward.
