Florial was optioned to the Yankees' alternate training site Tuesday.
Florial was never expected to break camp with the big-league club as he has yet to play beyond the High-A level. The 22-year-old remains on the Yankees' 40-man roster, but it would be a surprise to see him log major-league playing time this season.
