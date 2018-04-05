Yankees' Estevan Florial: Back at High-A
Florial will open the season with High-A Tampa, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
There was a chance the Yankees could have assigned Florial to Double-A after he posted a 141 wRC+ in 87 plate appearances at Tampa last season. However, it seems more prudent to let him work on some of his shortcomings at High-A before sending him to Double-A, where he could deal with significant struggles against more advanced pitching. For all his success last season, Florial's BABIP was over .400 and his strikeout rate at High-A was 27.6 percent. He also looked overmatched at times in the Arizona Fall League, often struggling with pitch recognition. Look for him to get off to a good start back in the Florida State League, where his physical tools should act as a separator, but don't be surprised if he still struggles in his first taste of Double-A later this summer.
More News
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Four pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...