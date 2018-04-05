Florial will open the season with High-A Tampa, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.

There was a chance the Yankees could have assigned Florial to Double-A after he posted a 141 wRC+ in 87 plate appearances at Tampa last season. However, it seems more prudent to let him work on some of his shortcomings at High-A before sending him to Double-A, where he could deal with significant struggles against more advanced pitching. For all his success last season, Florial's BABIP was over .400 and his strikeout rate at High-A was 27.6 percent. He also looked overmatched at times in the Arizona Fall League, often struggling with pitch recognition. Look for him to get off to a good start back in the Florida State League, where his physical tools should act as a separator, but don't be surprised if he still struggles in his first taste of Double-A later this summer.