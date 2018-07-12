Yankees' Estevan Florial: Begins rehab assignment
Florial (wrist) has appeared in four rehab games for two of the Yankees' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliates, going a combined 4-for-10 with a home run and four steals in those contests.
It was expected that Florial would be sidelined for two and a half months after undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair the hamate bone in his right wrist, but the young outfielder seems to have healed faster than anticipated. He'll likely make a few more appearances at the rookie-ball level before returning to action at High-A Tampa. Prior to being shut down with the injury, the 20-year-old was slashing .246/.353/.343 across 156 plate appearances in the Florida State League.
