Florial went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run for High-A Tampa on Tuesday.

Making his 2019 season debut after coming off the injured list with a fractured wrist, Florial wasted no time making his presence felt, hitting a single and cranking a three-run homer in his first two at-bats back in High-A. Florial's raw talent isn't in question, so now that he's seemingly fully healthy after missing extended time over the past two seasons with wrist problems, it will be interesting to see if he can start living up to his potential with the Tarpons.

