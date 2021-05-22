Manager Aaron Boone stated Friday that "nothing is imminent" in regard to Florial potentially being called up to the big club, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Yankees have a need for outfield help with Aaron Hicks potentially out for the season due to wrist surgery, but Florial may not be in the team's immediate plans. The 23-year-old's name was on many tongues after he got off to a scorching start at Double-A this season, but Florial has since faded after being promoted to Triple-A, slashing .130/.286/.391 with nine strikeouts across 23 at-bats.