Florial was recalled by the Yankees on Thursday.
The Yankees declined to call Florial up in mid-May when Aaron Hicks went down with a wrist injury, but he's up now after Luke Voit (oblique) landed on the injured list. Florial is a compelling prospect but a rather flawed one. Scouts love his speed and raw power, but he may not make enough contact to be an everyday player. He owns a career 28.1 percent strikeout rate in the minors and struck out 32.6 percent of the time in 74 games for High-A Tampa in 2019, though he's at least cut that mark to 25.3 percent in a small sample of 17 games in the upper minors this year.