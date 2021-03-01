Florial (visa issues) reported to Yankees camp Monday and took part in a workout, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Florial's Grapefruit League may still be a few days away, but he shouldn't take too long to catch up with the Yankees' other position players after missing about a week of spring training while resolving his immigration status. The 23-year-old will most likely open the 2021 campaign at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
