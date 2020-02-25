Yankees' Estevan Florial: Could start year in Double-A
Florial could begin 2020 at Double-A Trenton, Sweeny Murti of Sportsradio 66 WFAN reports.
Once among the Yankees' top prospects, Florial has seen his stock drop due to a pair of wrist injuries that have limited him to 158 games in the lower levels of the minors over the last two seasons. Nonetheless, the Yankees like the 22-year-old's athleticism enough to add him to the 40-man roster, and manager Aaron Boone indicated that Florial may begin the campaign in Double-A despite limited success in High-A ball last season. He's unlikely to make an impact at the major-league level this season, but Florial is a name to watch if he can stay healthy and put together a season matching his considerable tools.
