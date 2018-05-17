Yankees' Estevan Florial: Dealing with wrist soreness
Florial was removed from Thursday's minor-league game with right wrist soreness, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point. Florial, who owns a .250/.357/.348 slash line across 35 games with High-A Tampa this season, was 0-for-2 before exiting with the injury, ending his 32-game on-base streak. Consider the 20-year-old prospect day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...