Florial was removed from Thursday's minor-league game with right wrist soreness, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point. Florial, who owns a .250/.357/.348 slash line across 35 games with High-A Tampa this season, was 0-for-2 before exiting with the injury, ending his 32-game on-base streak. Consider the 20-year-old prospect day-to-day for now.