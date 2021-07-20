Florial was recalled by the Yankees on Tuesday.
Florial has appeared in a single big-league game in both 2020 and 2021, going 1-for-3 at the plate each time. He'll fill a short-term need for the Yankees in the outfield, where the team now has five players on the injured list after Trey Amburgey (hamstring) landed there in a corresponding move. Florial has potential as a prospect thanks to his big raw power and speed, but contact issues could prevent him from making the most of those tools. That's been the case in 42 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, as he's homered eight times and stolen nine bases but is hitting just .213/.318/.408 thanks in part to a 29.1 percent strikeout rate.