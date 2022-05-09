Florial was returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
Florial started in center field during Sunday's nightcap and went 0-for-2 with a stolen base. After serving as the 27th man, he'll head back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he's hitting .272 with two homers, 10 runs, nine RBI and eight stolen bases this year.
