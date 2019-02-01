Florial received an invitation to the Yankees' major-league spring training on Friday.

Florial has yet to play above High-A, so his odds of reaching the majors this season are slim. Still, he'll get an opportunity to work with the team's big-league coaching staff as he prepares to climb the levels this season ahead of a potential debut sometime in 2020. The 21-year-old outfielder possesses good speed but hit just .255 with three homers in 75 games for High-A Tampa last season.

