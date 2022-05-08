The Yankees called up Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Florial will temporarily give the Yankees some added depth in the outfield after Tim Locastro (back) was moved to the 10-day injured list, but it's unclear if the former will stick around with the big club beyond Sunday's doubleheader with the Rangers. Since Florial is being designated as the 27th man for the twin bill, the Yankees would have to option another player to the minors following the doubleheader in order to keep the 24-year-old around.