The Yankees recalled Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and appointed him as their 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader with the Angels.

Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo, Aaron Hicks and Miguel Andujar are all healthy and represent the Yankees' top options in the outfield or at designated hitter, so Florial's stay with the big club is unlikely to extend beyond Thursday. Over his previous four games with the Yankees this season, Florial has gone hitless over 11 at-bats.