Florial has been invited by the Yankees to join their major-league camp as a non-roster invitee.

Florial won't be competing for a major-league job, as he's yet to reach Double-A, but the invitation is a nice reward for the 20-year-old outfielder's strong 2017 season. He hit .298/.372/.479 in 110 games split between Low-A Charleston and High-A Tampa, though that performance did come with a worryingly high 31 percent strikeout rate. He should continue to rise up the minors next season, but it would be a surprise to see him in the majors before late 2019.