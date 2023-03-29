Yankees manager Aaron Boone implied that Florial has a chance to make the Opening Day roster, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Florial was believed to be battling Rafael Ortega for the final spot to open the year on the roster, but after Ortega was granted his release, it appears the former top prospect has won a job. While Florial didn't impress with the bat during the Grapefruit League with a .536 OPS over 53 at-bats, he did show well with the glove, and the 25-year-old will likely be a defensive replacement in the late innings when needed. The Yankees also could make a move for another outfielder before Thursday, but it does appear that right now Florial is locked in to that bench role.