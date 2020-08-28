Florial will serve as the 29th man in Friday's doubleheader against the Mets and is starting in center field for Game 1, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut Friday as the Yankees deal with a myriad of injuries. Florial should return to the alternate training site after the twin bill, but a good showing should increase his chances of returning to the majors later in the year.